Santa Maria provides “Sports in a Bag” to kids at home

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. created a new program called “Sports in a Bag” for kids ages four and up, which provides sports kits, Coach Deck cards and more than 50 activity drills.

The program aims to provide a camp-like experience to children from home amid distance learning and social distancing. Parents and caregivers can act as coaches and help kids learn the fundamentals of sports.

The kits are now available for purchase and include things like a new ball, an air pump, disc cones and an instruction manual. Recreation staff members will post online instruction videos with coaching techniques for the materials in the bag each week.

Youth basketball kits are available now for $40 each, catered to kids ages four to six, or seven and up. Soccer and volleyball kits are coming soon.

To reserve a “Sports in a Bag” kit, sign up at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

Call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260 with any questions.

— Grayce McCormick