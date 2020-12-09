Santa Maria Public Library announces December Movie Talk

The Santa Maria Public Library announced its next Movie Talk Discussion Group Meeting. The video conference discussion will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10th.

Patrons who are interested in participating in the Movie Talk Discussion Group should email sstarnaud@cityofsantamaria.org with their name and phone number to be included in the video conference meeting. Patrons may also provide their information over the telephone by calling (805) 925-0994.

Midnight in Paris is the Movie for December. The movie tells the story of a writer visiting Paris who travels back in time each night at midnight and discovers what he truly wants from life. DVD copies of the movie are available to be placed on hold and picked up via the Library’s sidewalk pick-up service.

— Gerry Fall