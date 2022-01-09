Santa Maria Public Library announces Tech Help Saturdays

On Saturday, the Santa Maria Public Library will host its next Tech Help Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is an opportunity to meet one-on-one with a library staff member for a 25-minute session to learn more about accessing library resources on a personal smart device. Participants will learn how to access and download ebooks and audiobooks using apps that are available for free with a library card.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own personal devices so that they can learn how to enjoy library resources at home. Library users can receive guidance on technology topics like installing apps, creating email accounts and best practices to ensure online privacy.

Sessions are available by appointment only by calling the Library at (805) 925-0994, ext. 8562. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994, ext. 8562.

– Katherine Zehnder