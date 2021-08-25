Santa Maria Public Library reduces hours Thursday

SANTA MARIA — The City of Santa Maria Public Library is modifying its hours Thursday while it holds all-staff training.
The electronic resources and book drops are available as usual.
The main library, located at 421 S McClelland Street, will be open 1 to 5 p.m.
Nearby branches will be operating under normal hours:
The Arroyo Grande Library, at 800 W Branch, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Lompoc Public Library, located at 501 E North Ave., will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Nipomo Library, at 918 W Tefft Street, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, go to cityofsantamaria.org/library.
— Annelise Hanshaw