Santa Maria Public Library reduces hours Thursday

SANTA MARIA — The City of Santa Maria Public Library is modifying its hours Thursday while it holds all-staff training.

The electronic resources and book drops are available as usual.

The main library, located at 421 S McClelland Street, will be open 1 to 5 p.m.

Nearby branches will be operating under normal hours:

The Arroyo Grande Library, at 800 W Branch, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Lompoc Public Library, located at 501 E North Ave., will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Nipomo Library, at 918 W Tefft Street, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, go to cityofsantamaria.org/library.

— Annelise Hanshaw