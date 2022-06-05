Santa Maria Public Library’s Valley Reads Book Club to meet

The Santa Maria Public Library has announced its next Valley Reads Book Club meeting, set for Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the library’s Dorothea Nelson Room. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

The book club will discuss “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong. The novel is a coming-of-age story that is written as a letter between the young protagonist, Little Dog, and his emotionally abusive mother, Rose. The book explores the themes of queer identity, nationality, and belonging.

Patrons interested in participating in the Valley Reads Book Club may register by visiting the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling (805) 925-0994.

– Katherine Zehnder