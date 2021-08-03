Santa Maria Saints honor hospital

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Maria High School football team and its head coach, Albert Mendoza, recently donated a banner to Marian Regional Medical Center in honor of the hospital’s partnership with the school.

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria High School Saints football team and its head coach, Albert Mendoza, recently presented Marian Regional Medical Center leaders with a banner in recognition of the Santa Maria hospital’s partnership with the school.

“Marian Regional Medical Center is a strong supporter of local youth athletics and academics, as these students are the future of our community,” said Sue Andersen, president and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center. “We are honored to have the opportunity to support this team and others, and are grateful for the outstanding relationships that have been formed from these partnerships.”

Santa Maria High School donated football stadium banners to Marian Regional Medical Center and the Santa Maria police and fire departments to show the school’s appreciation for front line healthcare staff.

“Every year, our school offers free sports physical nights, and the doctors from Marian Regional Medical Center donate their time to help our kids out, Coach Mendoza said. “Some of these kids don’t have access to a personal doctor or simply cannot afford to pay the fee, so having that support from the doctors and Marian is huge for our program. Having and growing our relationship with Marian feels great, and we hope to continue the relationships for many years to come.”

— Dave Mason