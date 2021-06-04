Santa Maria schools present talent show

SANTA MARIA — Students, families and staff in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District will show their talent during a virtual show at 4 p.m. today.

The YouTube link for the talent show, which involves more than two-dozen submissions, will be posted through Parent Square (www.parentsquare.com).

The event will feature original songs and others that were inspired by famous singers such as Ella Fitzgerald, tap dancers, skateboarders, art (displayed through an anime video), cheerleaders, piano/guitar players and more.

Normally, the show is held inside the historic Ethel Pope Auditorium in front of a large school and community audience.

— Dave Mason