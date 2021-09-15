Santa Maria seeks to raise solid waste rates

SANTA MARIA — Solid waste collection rates may soon increase in Santa Maria. Community members have a couple opportunities to voice opinions prior to the proposed change.

The Santa Maria Utilities Department is holding a workshop on the proposed rates at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 in the council chambers at 110 E. Cook St.

The department seeks to raise rates to allot for increased operating costs. It drafted a new rate based on analysis of operations, a study of the cost of service, the business model and legal requirements.

The city sent a notice about the rate to customers in August. The notice is available at cityofsantamaria.org/utilities under “rates.”

The public can also participate in a public hearing on the rates at the Santa Maria City Council’s Oct. 19 meeting. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

Written comments must be sent prior to the public hearing.

The utilities department may be contacted at ​​805-925-0951, ext. 7270.

— Annelise Hanshaw