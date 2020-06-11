Santa Maria sets heat record

SANTA MARIA — It didn’t take long for the city of Santa Maria to break its 41-year-old record high on Wednesday.

Temperatures in the North County city reached 90 degrees by 11 a.m., breaking the previous record of 88 degrees set in 1979. The city later recorded a high of 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The recent heatwave is expected to subside by the end of the week, with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s throughout the county, said Mike Wofford, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 76.