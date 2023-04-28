Santa Maria strawberry festival begins today

Event runs through Sunday at SM Fairpark

Today marks the start of the much-anticipated Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, celebrating Santa Barbara County’s No. 1 commodity.

Festival-goers can enjoy a range of activities including carnival rides, strawberry tasting and the children’s coloring contest, among other favorites.

The festival, which runs through Sunday at Santa Maria Fairpark, promises to be a reflection of the community, showcasing local businesses, big and small.

Additionally, scheduled performances — from noon until 10 p.m. daily — will take place on the Center Stage.

This year’s festival brings a new addition, the Chalk Festival, where artists, young and old, can showcase their talents, transforming an area in front of the convention center into a gallery of strawberry themed masterpieces.

Visitors can also look forward to an expanded Classic Car Show, featuring classic cars from the 1930s to the 1970s.

Visitors can purchase tickets at the gate: $15 for adults (12-61), $13 for youth (6-11) and seniors (62-plus), while children under five years old can enter for free.

The daily unlimited ride wristbands cost $40.00, and daily parking is available for $10.

Today, seniors (62-plus) can enter the festival for free, while on Saturday, youth (6-11) can enter for only $5 all day.

The gates will be open from noon until 10 p.m. daily at Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg.

