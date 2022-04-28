Santa Maria Strawberry Festival starts Friday

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Strawberry Festival will open Friday and will run through Sunday at Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.

Hours are noon to 10 p.m. each day.

The festival kicks off the Santa Maria Valley’s strawberry season.

The event is designed to support local agriculture and encourages the healthy indulgence of strawberries. The festival showcases local talent with a variety of things to see and do.

Admission includes various attractions and entry into strawberry tasting and dessert eating contests. There’s also a traditional carnival, which includes children’s rides, as well as commercial displays.

Tickets cost $14 for people ages 12-61 and $12 for seniors 62 and older and youths ages 6-11.

To purchase, go to santamariafairpark.com.

— Katherine Zehnder