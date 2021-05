SANTA MARIA — Bronson Peters, of Santa Maria, has graduated from Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Sioux Falls.

Mr. Peters graduated alongside 400 other students during this year’s spring commencement.

The university is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and is a Christian liberal arts school with approximately 1,500 students in its undergraduate, graduate and online degree programs.

— Madison Hirneisen