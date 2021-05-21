Santa Maria student to lead California FFA

COURTESY PHOTO

Pioneer Valley High School student Marc Cabeliza has been named president of the California FFA Association.

Senior Marc Cabeliza has made history as the first Pioneer Valley High School FFA member to be elected president of the California FFA Association.

The state is home to more than 300 high school Agriculture Education Programs.

Marc was selected through an extensive interview process that began in March and culminated in Sacramento this past weekend. The student at the Santa Maria school was featured on an online platform where all delegates watched him answer two questions related to agriculture and leadership.

At the conclusion of his responses, delegates voted, and results were announced to more than 15,000 members and guests.

“It was a nerve-racking experience to go through, but I relied on what I was taught and found comfort in my fellow candidates that were going through the same experience,” Marc said in a news release. “I want to thank all the people that helped me achieve this accomplishment. My family, Ag teachers, coaches, PV teachers and mentors. They have all played a part in molding me into the person I am today.”

Moving forward, Marc will defer his acceptance to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, until the following year to dedicate himself to a year of service with California FFA. He will be residing at the California FFA Center in Galt in Sacramento County with his newly elected officer team.

Marc and his team will plan their upcoming year of service spreading and promoting the word of agriculture, developing and implementing curriculum through high school chapter visits, coordinating regional and state conferences and finally, being the ambassador of agriculture and FFA.

