Santa Maria students honored

SANTA MARIA — Two residents from Santa Maria attending UC Davis were recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective honor society.

Celine Busnelli and Dalton Barthauer, both of Santa Maria, are among the 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni who are initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership in the society is invitation only and highly selective.

According to a news release, only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible. Graduate students in the top 10% can also qualify, as well as academic faculty who have achieved scholarly distinction.

The society operates on more than 325 campuses in the U.S. and the Philippines.

— Madison Hirneisen