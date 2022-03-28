Santa Maria students see ‘Mother Road’

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA MARIA — Seventy-five Santa Maria High School students and community members last week went to Allan Hancock College to see the PCPA play “Mother Road,” by Latino playwright Octavio Solis.

The play addresses themes relating to family, injustice toward immigrants and farm workers, racism, homophobia and more.

The field trip was a chance to treat students to a much deserved off-campus educational opportunity, according to Chicano/Latino Studies teacher Ricardo Valencia.

“Our local youth should have the chance to see a world-class play that is culturally relevant and that encourages people to empathize with the struggles of marginalized communities,’’ Mr. Valencia said.

Santa Maria High School students said they liked the play.

“It brought awareness to how racism was and is still an issue in America,” junior Lupita Tovar said. “The actors put a lot of emotion into the role they played. Their acting made me feel like I was there to witness the racism the character Martin went through because he was Mexican-American.”

According to junior Leslie Hernandez, “During the trip to AHC, it genuinely opened my eyes as they guided us through campus. They encouraged us to go to college. The PCPA program was really amazing too.”

— Dave Mason