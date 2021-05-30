Santa Maria students sign up for military



COURTESY PHOTOS

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District celebrated nearly 50 seniors who are joining the military with a Military Signing Day drive-through last week at Righetti High School.

The seniors, their families and their recruiters participated in Tuesday’s event to honor the future service members. A total of 46 seniors will be joining each branch of the military after graduation, 26 of which have committed to the Marines, 12 to the Army, three to the Navy and five to the Air Force.

“Athletes and graduates are celebrated with signings and ceremonies and these young people should be too,’’ teacher Dutch Van Patten said in a statement. “Realistically, these kids are signing full-rides. They are all making a good choice. This is a positive thing.’’

The future service members are from Righetti, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Delta high schools.

— Madison Hirneisen