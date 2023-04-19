Santa Maria to celebrate Earth Day

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Utilities Department is holding a free event to celebrate Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Recycling Park at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill, 2065 E. Main St., Santa Maria.

City customers may go there during that time to receive free household-friendly recycling containers.

To ensure safe traffic flow, access to the distribution booth will only be possible after entering the landfill site via the scalehouse. This event also features no-contact pickup.

Participants can receive the following free items: Fourteen-gallon recycling container (for larger recyclables, cardboard, magazines, and cereal boxes), six-gallon recycling container with handle (ideal for recycling paper, cans, glass, and can easily fit underneath a sink or in a pantry), reusable shopping bag made from plastic bottles, and a countertop kitchen pail to help collect food waste and minimize odors until deposited into the outdoor organics container for service.

— Kira Logan