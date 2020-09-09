Santa Maria to hold candidate forum

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria will hold a virtual 2020 City Candidate Forum next week.

The forum is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17. This year’s candidates for Mayor are Alice Patino, Will Smith and Alberto Ugalde.

For the District 1 City Council position, candidates are Brian Billone, Christopher Diaz, Carlos Escobedo and Osvaldo Sotelo. Mike Cordero is running unopposed for District 2.

Participants will rotate through breakout rooms and have a chance to ask candidates questions.

The forum is free to attend but an RSVP is required.

To register for the forum, visit https://santamariavalleychamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/38566.

— Grayce McCormick