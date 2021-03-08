Santa Maria to hold drive-in bingo

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a Drive-In St. Patrick’s Day Bingo event at the Elwin Mussell Center, 510 East Park Ave.

The free event will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 17 for residents 50 and older. There will be a variety of non-cash prizes at the Santa Maria event.

Participants are encouraged to show their Irish spirit by wearing green and decorating their cars with a St. Patrick’s Day theme.

Additional prizes will be awarded for best dressed participants and best decorated car. Advanced registration is required by calling 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

Drive-in events are designed to encourage community members to safely play bingo from the comfort and convenience of their cars. Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Grayce McCormick