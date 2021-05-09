Santa Maria to hold Family Bike Day

SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College’s summer and fall classes are open for registration.

The Santa Maria college offers more than 200 summer classes, which will begin June 14 and last six to eight weeks. Fall offers a more extensive course catalog with nearly 1,000 classes that begin Aug. 16.

Tuition for California residents is $46 per unit.

Support services such as financial aid, emergency funds, tutoring, laptop and textbook rental and more are available.

The college’s welcome center at hancockcollege.edu/welcome is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays for live chat questions.

To register, go to hancockcollege.edu/summerfall.

— Annelise Hanshaw