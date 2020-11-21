Santa Maria to hold holiday contest

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, along with the Recreation and Parks Commission, is inviting community members to decorate their homes for the holiday season.

The following awards will be given to the winners: “2020 Best Decorated Rookie Residence: Best decorated new entry,” “Country Christmas: Best depiction of western or ranch style holiday,” “Home Spun Holiday: Best depiction of traditional holidays at home,” “California Dreamin’: Spectacular light display with motion lights, music and animatronics” and “Holiday Hall of Fame: Past contest winners who have won three or more times.”

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 8

To nominate a residence, email up to three photos of the illuminated display/residence, the address of the residence and a contact phone number for the entry, if available, to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.

Judging will occur from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 10, and all contest winners will be announced Dec. 11.

A map of the winners will also be posted on the department’s social media accounts for all to enjoy.

Contact the department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, with any questions.

— Grayce McCormick