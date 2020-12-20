Santa Maria to hold Youth Fitness Challenge

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting boys and girls ages 7 to 12 to participate in the New Year’s Youth Fitness Challenge.

The program will take place on Thursdays on Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center outdoor basketball court at 600 South McClelland St.

The challenge offers physical activities and fitness drills for health and wellbeing. Activities will focus on improving agility, balance, coordination and healthy eating habits.

The registration fee is $20, and space is limited to 10 participants.

The program will follow CDC guidelines, and all staff and participants must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Register by Dec. 31 at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Grayce McCormick