Santa Maria to host summer pop-up events

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety are hosting a series of free, drop-in, pop-up events for grades 5-8.

The water-themed activities will kick off on July 6 at Atkinson Park, 1000 N. Railroad Ave.

Youth will have an opportunity to build water rockets, participate in water relays and/or enjoy water balloon games each Tuesday at Atkinson Park and Thursday at Grogan Park, 1155 West Rancho Verde. Activities will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at both Santa Maria parks.

Community youth are invited to “Splash into Summer” through July 29. No registration is required, and free snacks will be provided. For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Grayce McCormick