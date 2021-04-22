Santa Maria to host workshops on mobile car wash ordinance

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria’s Code Enforcement Division and Utilities Department is hosting two virtual workshops about the city council’s recently adopted Commercial Car Wash Ordinance.

Staff will provide a brief presentation about the ordinance, answer questions about it and go over the process to become a permitted mobile washer in the city.

The first workshop will be held via Zoom from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. To participate by phone, dial 669-900-9128 and use webinar ID: 884-8342-7247. The second workshop will be held via Zoom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 29. To participate by phone, dial 669-900-9128 and use webinar ID: 852-4963-3928.

Those interested in speaking at either workshop can press *9 to raise his/her hand.

— Grayce McCormick