Santa Maria to offer St. Patrick’s Day craft project for adults

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Public Library is offering craft kits to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

A limited number of crafts will be made available at the library’s sidewalk pick-up window. Each kit will contain paint, glue and a wooden shamrock pin. The crafts will also include a list of fiction and nonfiction books from Irish and Irish American authors.

The kits are open to adults ages 18 and older, and will be available for pick-up at the sidewalk service window at the main library starting March 15 and continuing through March 20.

The main library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.

Registration is required and begins Monday. Patrons may register on the events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the public library at 805-925-0994. Patrons are asked to limit one kit per household.

A limited number of craft kits will also be available at the Orcutt Branch Library from March 15 through March 20. The kits at the Orcutt Branch Library will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Patrons are invited to post a picture of their creations on the library’s Facebook page or to tag the library on Instagram (santamaria_publiclibrary).

Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Grayce McCormick