Santa Maria Transit adds route

SANTA MARIA — Starting in August, bus riders can begin using the new Route 12X for bidirectional express service from the Santa Maria Transit Center to Orcutt, the Santa Maria Public Airport, Delta and Righetti High School, among other stops.

Route 12X will run on a 60-minute frequency Monday through Friday. There’s no weekend service.

Fares are $1.50 one-way, $1.25 for students with valid ID and 75 cents for seniors 60 and older, persons with disabilities and Medicare card holders. Children under 6 ride for free when accompanied with a paying adult.

A Day Pass is $3, the 7-Day Pass is $12 and a 31-Day Pass is $31.

For more information, see www.cityofsantamaria.org/transit or www.RideSMRT.org or call 805-928-5624.

— Neil Hartstein