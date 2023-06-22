Santa Maria Transit to consolidate Breeze Bus

Santa Maria Regional Transit’s consolidation of Breeze Bus will take effect July 1.

The change means increased transit service, standardized schedules, simplified trip planning and the introduction of user-friendly trip planning apps, according to a news release.

The change also means access to SMRT’s discounted multi-ride passes, including the $31 unlimited rides for 31-day pass.

Riders of the regional former Breeze Bus Routes 100 and 200 and the New Cuyama inter-community bus routes will see these routes rebranded as SMRT’s Routes 20 to Los Alamos, Buellton and Solvang, with additional service to the Chumash Reservation.

Route 30 will continue service to Vandenberg Space Force Base and Lompoc. Transit service to New Cuyama will now be known as the Flex Route 50.

“These important service changes ensure that passengers have improved connectivity and accessibility throughout the region, making it easier for travelers to reach their destinations efficiently as are result of expanded transportation options,” said Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano.

For more information visit rideSMRT.org.

— Liam Hibbert