Santa Maria Valley Chamber plans Awards Gala

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber’s 2021 Annual Awards Gala will celebrate community resiliency and honor the individuals, organizations and businesses who have made a positive impact on the community.

The red carpet awards ceremony will take place Aug. 27 at Marian Theatre on the Allan Hancock College campus in Santa Maria.

A happy hour will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., with the awards ceremony from 7 to 9 p.m.

This year’s award recipients include:

— Ambassador of the Year: Naomi Altergott, World Financial Group/The Altergott Strategic Focus Team.

— Large Business of the Year: Morris & Garritano Insurance.

— Nonprofit of the Year: Allan Hancock College.

— Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award: Larry Lehr, trustee (retired), Allan Hancock College.

— Robert P. Hatch Citizens of the Year: Sue Andersen and the healthcare staff at Marian Regional Medical Center.

— Small Business of the Year: Santa Maria BBQ Outfitters.

—Tourism Partner of the Year: Naughty Oak Brewing Company.

— Young Professional of the Year: Ivette Peralta.

“The chamber is honored to highlight people and organizations that make Santa Maria such a great community,” said Glenn Morris, president & CEO of the chamber.

“After a unique and challenging year, we are excited to gather with our community once again and celebrate a few of the many outstanding local businesses and individuals in the Santa Maria Valley,” he said in a news release.

In addition to recognizing the award recipients, the chamber’s new board of directors will be formally installed during the event, and outgoing board members will be recognized.

