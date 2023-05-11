Santa Maria Valley Chamber presides over State of Education event

Local education leaders spoke to the business community on vital topics facing today’s schools during the Santa Maria Valley Chamber’s annual State of Education event Tuesday at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria.

The event included a discussion from a panel, which was moderated by Dr. Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools.

People on the panel included Holly Edds of the Orcutt Union School District, Antonio Garcia of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, Emilio Handall of the Guadalupe Union School District and Darren McDuffie of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. All of these administrators are Santa Maria Valley superintendents.

The panel covered a variety of topics including how school districts collaborate in preparing students for college life as well as their careers. Additionally, the panel discussed how businesses can help schools respond to local workforce trends and needs.

There was a second panel at the event, which included Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Noelle Barthel, director of Career Technical Education, and Chelsea Duffy, executive director of Partners in Education.

Both of these education experts spotlighted successful business partnerships and encouraged others to get involved with local schools through such opportunities as volunteering as a career coach, interviewing students in mock interviews, hosting a student intern or hosting a CTE teacher tour.

The event also included an update from the Allan Hancock College superintendent and president, Dr. Kevin Walthers, who walked the crowd through a presentation of the latest advancements at the campus, which included the new, state-of-the-art fine arts complex.

