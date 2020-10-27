Santa Maria Valley Chamber to host State of the City Forum

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber will be hosting its Annual State of the City Forum on Wednesday via ZOOM.

Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Jason Stilwell will discuss construction projects that are underway, which businesses are expanding, insights into the housing market, safety statistics, and how the City is assisting businesses during the pandemic.

City Manager Jason Stilwell will also present an overview of the city’s finances, including revenue trends, and how the city plans to meet the council’s goals and priorities.

“We appreciate the city leadership’s willingness to meet with the business community like this each year,” said Chamber CEO Glenn Morris. “Santa Maria is fortunate to have elected and senior staff leaders who understand the importance of partnering with local employers to create an environment for business success, which leads to community success.”

Wednesday’s program is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. and last about one hour. During the forum participants will have the opportunity to ask live questions following the presentation.

Registration and additional information can be found at https://santamaria.com/events/details/2020-state-of-the-city-40274?calendarMonth=2020-10-01

-Gerry Fall