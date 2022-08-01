Santa Rosa Island adventure

Cal State Channel Islands students spend a month there, thanks to a program that received a gift from Santa Barbara philanthropists Judith and Jack Stapelmann

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

At left, seen in this 2021 News-Press file photo, the island fox is among the species that Cal State Channel Islands students encountered during their visit to the island. At right, students get a close encounter of the marine kind.

By KIM GREGORY

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS-PRESS

Fourteen Cal State Channel Islands students sat around a conference table in the John Spoor Broome Library as photos they had taken on Santa Rosa Island lit up the screen at the front of the room.

One photo was taken by Renee Giragosian, environmental science and resource management major, as she rode an Island Packers boat into a yawning cave.

“This is the most present I’ve ever felt,” she said, recalling the moment. “It was the fact that this cave was right off the coast as we were just concluding this one month long amazing, challenging journey.”

COURTESY PHOTOS

Fourteen students from Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo visit Santa Rosa Island, where they spent a month for their field studies.

In June, the 14 ESRM students from the Camarillo-based university participated in a unique interdisciplinary Field Studies program that gives upper division students a chance to spend several weeks on Santa Rosa Island.

Then in July, 18 biology students participated in a separate inaugural field ecology program on the island. Students in both programs lived on the island while learning about the environment, wildlife, cultural history, and many other aspects of the island from a variety of experts.

“They went for 24 days straight,” said Dr. Dan Reineman, assistant professor of ESRM, who helped lead the June ESRM group. “These were long, hard days. We would meet at 7:30 or 8 a.m. and be in the field all day working through a full curriculum. And after that, someone would have to cook for the group, others would have to clean, and then we might try to squeeze in a lecture after dinner.”

Viviana Celaya shared a photo she took while from Carrington Point, collecting data on the nearby sea lion colony. Nearby was an ocean blowhole, a sea arch and colorful island paintbrush.

“We were so lucky to be there enjoying the ocean and the seals and sea lions,” she said. “Just seeing how many sea lions would show up, and I saw a seal pup!”

Students and faculty stayed at the Santa Rosa Island Research Station, a historic ranch house with an eight bedroom, 22-bed bunkhouse, tent cabins, a kitchen, dining room, a manager’s quarters and a research facility.

Coordinated by SRIRS Director Russell Bradley, the station promotes research, restoration, and education through a partnership with the Channel Islands National Park.

“Students led group research projects and took extended hikes to study island lagoons and even a sunset hike up to Black Mountain and back down at night,” Mr. Bradley said. “A wilderness first aid course was part of the program and lots of Type I and Type II fun.”

Type I Fun, Dr. Reineman explained, is fun you know you are having in the moment and Type II Fun — common in field research — is fun you aren’t sure you are having in the moment, “but afterward realize was awesome,” he said.

In late June, after their return, the Field Studies faculty and students gathered for a final award ceremony in Broome Library, in which they shared memories, reflections and research results.

“This is an island fox,” ESRM major Meghan Branson said about her photo. “They live on this island alone all their lives. And we got to spend an entire month on this island with little to no connection with the mainland. We’ve gone through a lot of growth, just like the island fox has.”

Dr. Bradley was the power behind the Field Studies project as he and the SRIRS staff have been laying the groundwork for the field studies program for years with Dr. Reineman and Dr. Jenn Perry, executive director of Regional Educational Partnerships, also an anthropologist.

“I think of all the years I’ve participated in intensive field programs — knowing the potential of the transformative power of these experiences — to be able to hear and see the students understand that and internalize that is amazing,” Dr. Perry said.

Dr. Bradley also worked with Drs. Geoff Dilly and Allison Alvarado, both associate professors of biology, as well as Dr. Rudi von May, an assistant professor of biology, on the biology-focused Field Studies class that took place in July. All of the organizers were inspired by field studies programs they have attended and led in the past.

“It’s one of the main reasons I pursued a career in science,” Dr. Bradley said. “These sorts of immersive field experiences are a ‘next level’ extension of our programs at the research station. We want to create opportunities many of our students wouldn’t have thought were possible.”

None of it would have been possible were it not for a gift from Judith and Jack Stapelmann, Santa Barbara philanthropists well-known for their generous support for education about the natural world.

The Field Studies session in July, led by Drs. Dilly, Alvarado, and von May enabled 18 biology students to spend 10 days on the island.

“Nothing in a book can replicate going out and digging in the sand, or holding something in your hand,” Dr. Dilly said. “Or going out and looking for bats.”

The students were split into groups of five with each group conducting one marine and one terrestrial project. For example, senior biology major Colby Klainan studied island frogs, and junior biology major Bridgette Bagheri studied how well kelp sustains various island species.

“We learned more from a week and a half on this island than we would have from a 15-week class,” Mr. Klainan said.

“Home is where the heart is, and a piece of my heart is always going to be on that island,” Ms. Bagheri said.

Kim Gregory is a communications specialist with Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo.

email: dmason@newspress.com