COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Claus will be driving through Montecito today, making stops at Coast Village Road, Montecito Country Mart, Butterfly Beach and the Miramar Beach Bar.

Santa Claus will be doing a drive-by around the Montecito community today at 11 a.m.

He will be making stops along the way at Coast Village Road (11 a.m.), Montecito Country Mart (11:30 a.m.), Butterfly Beach (12 p.m.) and at the Miramar Beach Bar from 1:30-3 p.m., waving hello and spreading holiday cheer.

Full details about all the holiday happenings at Rosewood Miramar Beach can be found at https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito/holiday-edit.

– Katherine Zehnder