Santa visits United Boys and Girls Clubs

Members of the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County met socially distanced with Santa Claus.

COVID-19 can’t stop Santa Claus!

While the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County weren’t able to host their large brunch event with Santa at Camp Whittier due to COVID-19 restrictions, the clubs were able to host brunch with Santa for cohorts of members at each of their five locations.

Santa visited all five sites, and each location served breakfast. In addition, each kid received a toy, a $25 gift card from Target and a special toy donated by Travis and Amanda Twining, owners of Giffin Rental Company.

Members of the Paskin family volunteered to help serve the Lompoc club. From left, Whitney Stuckey, Madie Hock, Michael Paskin, Sarah Paskin, Reese Paskin, and Jack Paskin.

Lynda Bohnett, left, with her grandson, Baron, who is a Club Kid with the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

The Paskin Group and Paskin family volunteered to help serve the Lompoc club, where they assisted with the meal, the hot chocolate bar and helped kids make their own ornaments.

“By far, my favorite moment of the event was seeing the pure joy in the kids’ faces as they opened their presents from Santa,” said Michael Paskin, CEO of The Paskin Group. “For some of them, those will be the only gifts they receive this year, and knowing that my company and I had a small part in making that happen filled everyone in the gym with the holiday spirit.”

Visit unitedbg.org or call 805-681-1315 for questions or interest in what the UBGC does.

