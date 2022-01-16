Santa Ynez beats Cabrillo in boys basketball

On Friday, the Santa Ynez boys basketball team beat Cabrillo by a single point.

Jackson Ollenburger scored eight points while adding four rebounds, three assists and one block. Landon Lassahn added 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. Diego Torres contributed four points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist. Caleb Cassidy scored eight points, six rebounds and one assist. Hale Durbiano scored nine pts, also adding seven rebounds, four assists and one block.

Santa Ynez Coach TJ Tyler said his team showed ‘great defensive intensity’ during the game, pulling off a ‘great win against a very tough disciplined team.”

– staff report