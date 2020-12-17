Santa Ynez Chumash donates $25k to Toys for Tots

COURTESY PHOTO

Raul Armenta, vice chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, presents 1st Sgt. (retired) Soledad Kennedy with a $25,000 donation to the Central Coast Marine Corps Toys For Tots campaign.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians recently donated $25,000 to this year’s Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign, a program that supplies toys to local families in need.

The Chumash Casino Resort annually holds a concert to honor Toys for Tots, but it was canceled in precaution of COVID-19.

“While we couldn’t get together and enjoy a concert in celebration of the work Toys For Tots does for our community, we’re proud to remain partners with an organization that provides such a positive impact on children in our area,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The benefit concerts, since its inception in 2004, have brought performers such as Melissa Etheridge, 98 Degrees, Clint Black, The Judds and even Taylor Swift. This year’s donations increased the tribe’s cumulative contribution to $425,000.

“The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has been a crucial component of the Marines’ annual campaign and the mission of the Toys For Tots program,” said 1st Sgt. (retired) Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots Coordinator for Santa Barbara County. “These funds will assist our efforts to purchase toys and help economically disadvantaged children enjoy this Christmas.”

The tribe has a long-standing tradition of philanthropy and has donated over $25 million to community organizations.

To learn more about Toys for Tots or to make a donation, go to toysfortots.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw