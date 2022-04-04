Santa Ynez Chumash to host hiring events

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will host hiring events on Tuesday at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center in Lompoc and on April 12 at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria, in hopes of filling more than 200 positions.

Both events will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Recruiters and hiring managers will attend and extend offers on the spot to qualified applicants, who are encouraged to dress appropriately, bring a valid ID along with multiple copies of their résumé, and apply online prior to attending a job fair, if possible, by visiting www.chumashcareers.com.

In December, the minimum pay rates increased for entry-level, non-tipped positions to $17 an hour, and the Chumash Indians began offering part-time positions starting at $22 an hour, according to a news release.

The Chumash Indians noted full-time employees are offered competitive pay, paid time off, incentive programs, employee discounts and a host of benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance, a 401(k) with a matching-funds program, tuition reimbursement and free shuttle service to and from the Chumash Casino Resort for Lompoc and Santa Maria residents.

The Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center is located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc. The Veterans’ Memorial Community Center is located at 313 W. Tunnel St. in Santa Maria.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is one of the largest employers in Santa Barbara County with a workforce of nearly 1,800. It owns and operates the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez and two Solvang hotels (Hotel Corque and Hadsten House). The Chumash Indians also operate administrative offices in Buellton, the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic and tribal operations on the reservation.

