Santa Ynez conservation district meets today

The Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District board will hold a virtual meeting at 3 p.m. today.

The board is scheduled to review California drought conditions and matters such as the Eastern Management Area Update on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act

To watch the meeting and participate, go to zoom.us/j/92900399487. The meeting pass code is 180175.

To participate through a teleconference, call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 929 0039 9487#. The participant ID No. is 180175#. The meeting passcode is 180175#.

— Dave Mason