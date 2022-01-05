Home SportsHigh School Sports Santa Ynez edges out Foothill Tech in close game
Santa Ynez edges out Foothill Tech in close game

by Forrest McFarland 0 comment
Santa Ynez defeated Foothill Tech 39-36 Monday night in a tough boys basketball game.

Landon Lassahn and Jackson Ollenburger led the Pirates in scoring with 13 points each.

Lassahn also had seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Ollenburger had seven steals, five assists and three rebounds.

Caleb Cassidy also had seven points, 13 rebounds, two steals and one assist.

The Pirates are set to play an away game versus the Lompoc Braves at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com

News-Press Staff Writer

