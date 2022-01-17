Santa Ynez girls water polo takes part in Oxnard Tournament

The Santa Ynez girls water polo team played five games in last weekend’s Oxnard Tournament. The team is coached by Jen Nash.

In the first game, SY played Camarillo and lost 12-5. Hannah Allen had three assists and four steals, Jordan Gann had one goal and one steal, Sydney Gills had two goals, including a five-meter goal, and Lily Mazza had one goal and two steals. Goalie Jessi Rae Flynn had one steal and one five-meter save.

In the second game, Santa Ynez played Foothill Tech and won 22-5. Hannah Allen had four goals, three assists and eight steals. Cierra Cloud had three goals, one assist, and two steals.

Jordan Gann had three goals, two assists, and two steals. Sydney Gills had five goals, one assist and one steal. Lily Mazza had five goals, four assists and six steals. Janey Pakulski had two goals and one steal. Goalie Jessi Rae Flynn had six saves and three assists.

In the third game, Santa Ynez lost to Thousand Oaks, 5-9. Sydney Gills had two goals, both 5 meter shots, and 2 steals. Cierra Cloud had 2 goals. Hannah Allen had one goal, one assist, five steals, and two positive kick-outs. Goalie Jessi Rae had five blocks.

In game four Santa Ynez played Villanova and lost 0-11. Lily Mazza had three steals and two positive kick outs. Goalie Jessi Rae had three blocks and one steal.

In the fifth and final game, Santa Ynez played Santa Paula and won 13-5. Hannah Allen had five goals, two assists, five steals and one positive kick out. Sydney Gills had five goals, three assists, and one steal. Cierra Cloud had two goals and one steal. Lily Mazza had one goal, two assists, and three steals. Goalie Jessi Rae made six blocks, two assists and one steal.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com