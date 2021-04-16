Santa Ynez man wins $5 million in scratch-off win

One lucky Santa Ynez resident took home $5 million in winnings from a California State Lottery scratch-off that was purchased at the Valley Fresh Market in Solvang.

The winner, who has not been identified, is a local man who regularly visits the store to purchase 100X scratchers and breakfast, store owner Greg King told the News-Press Thursday.

Lottery authorities confirmed the win earlier this week, Mr. King said. In his experience, the store owner said, it’s common for stores with big winners to have repeat winners. He’s hoping that will be the case at his store.

“I’m super happy for the guy and super happy for the valley because it’s been my experience that once there’s a big winner somewhere they tend to pile up,” Mr. King said.

The store owner, who also regularly purchases scratch-off tickets, said he will now exclusively purchase scratch-offs for his own store.

“I’m never buying another ticket from another place again,” Mr. King said.

The Valley Fresh Market will receive a portion of the $5 million win, which amounts to approximately $25,000 before taxes.

Since the store opened two years ago, it has not yet made a profit, which is typical for grocery stores in their first few years of opening, Mr. King said. He explained he plans to funnel the money back into the grocery store to help pay for bills and other expenses.

