Santa Ynez resident recalls playing for John Madden

COURTESY PHOTO

“His enthusiasm was a motivator primarily with the linemen,” said Santa Ynez resident Frank Kelsey, who was a quarterback when John Madden coached at Allan Hancock College.

John Madden will be remembered as an iconic football coach and sports broadcaster.

Mr. Madden, who died Tuesday at age 85, had a true passion for the sport, which he got to share with his players as a coach.

One of those players was Santa Ynez resident Frank Kelsey.

Mr. Kelsey played as a quarterback from 1962-63 for Mr. Madden, who was coaching football at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

“He wasn’t a strategist, as much as he was the motivator. That was his biggest asset. His weakness was what play to call (and) when,” Mr. Kelsey told the News-Press.

“His enthusiasm was a motivator primarily with the linemen,” Mr. Kelsey said. “He liked the contact and the rough play of the game. He wasn’t as interested in the running and passing, as he was interested in the contact.

“Each Monday, after a Saturday game we would watch the film from the game,” Mr. Kelsey recalled. “He was non-committal about running plays, but he would get excited about contact. He would single those guys out. Consequently, the bigger guys liked to play for him.”

Mr. Madden coached at Allan Hancock College from 1960-63. In 1964 he moved on to coach for several years at San Diego State.

He then moved on to coach for the Raiders from 1969-78.

During the 1960 season, Mr. Madden’s first year coaching at Hancock, the team had a perfect season and won the state title.

“As a coach, he just loved football. Kids really liked to play for him, because he loved the game,” Mr. Kelsey said. “He was a motivator, and he passed it onto the kids that played for him, especially the linemen, who didn’t get much credit for anything. He was a very unique person. Most coaches were strategists; there weren’t many coaches like him. That’s what made him so popular.”

Mr. Madden was a vocal advocate for the transformative power of college athletics and community colleges. Hancock College has expressed its gratitude for the time Mr. Madden served as its coach and for the way he touched the lives of his student athletes.

“Coach Madden was a very special part of Hancock football history which players and coaches remember fondly,” Hancock Athletic Director Kim Ensing said in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy, and we express our sincere condolences to his family.”

Mr. Kelsey said he and Mr. Madden became very close.

“It was kind of tough at first. We started off not seeing eye to eye,” Mr. Kelsey said. “Eventually I took over the offense. We became really good friends during the process. I think I gained his respect by challenging him.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com