Santa Ynez River district to discuss Cachuma Project

The Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District board will hold a virtual regular meeting at 3 p.m. today.

The board of trustees will receive an update from the general manager about COVID-19 and a presentation of monthly financial statements, including revenues and expenses. The board will discuss approval of accounts payable and water service late penalties.

In addition, the board will hold a public hearing for the adoption of the 2020 Conflict of Interest Code.

In other news, the board will report, discuss and take possible action on the Cachuma Project’s operations and supplies. After that, it will receive an update from the Eastern Management Area on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

Lastly, the board will receive an update from the Alternative Power/Solar Ad Hoc Subcommittee.

To watch the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/92900399487, or call the teleconference phone number at 1-669-900-9128.

The meeting’s ID is 929 0039 9487#.

The next regular meeting of the board of trustees is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 20.

— Grayce McCormick

email: gmccormick@newspress.com