Santa Ynez River Estuary still closed

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Ynez River Estuary at County Ocean Beach Park remains closed to public access.

According to a Santa Barbara County press release, posts on social media claiming that the estuary has opened to the public for non-motorized boating are incorrect. It has been closed to the public for 40 years in order to protect endangered species and habitat and there is no boating, fishing, or swimming allowed there.

While the county is discussing the possibility of allowing limited public access to the estuary, there are still significant concerns about how it will impact its wildlife and habitat. Vandenberg Air Force Base has regulatory authority over the Santa Ynez River.

County Ocean Beach Park’s non-restricted areas remain open to the public.

— Josh Grega