Santa Ynez River panel to meet

The Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District board will review the Cachuma Project during its meeting today.

Trustees will meet virtually during a Zoom session at 3 p.m. at https://zoom.us//j/92900399487.

The board will discuss the Cachuma Project water service contract and the status of the contract process, as well as implementation of the project’s 2000 biological opinion.

The board will also review an Eastern Management Area update related to the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

And there will be a COVID-19 update.

