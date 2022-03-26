Santa Ynez school plans auction, dinner

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Ynez Valley Charter School will present “Dragons in the Vines,” the school’s 22nd annual auction and dinner at 6 p.m. May 7 at Gainey Vineyard, 3950 State St., Santa Ynez.

The evening will include the Ian Putnam Jazz Band, a catered dinner, a hosted bar and silent, live and dessert auctions.

Tickets are $80 per person or $600 for a table of eight. To purchase, go to www.biddingforgood.com/syvcs.

Between now and the event, the website will feature an auction of fun and unique items to raise money for enrichment programs for students. Residents may also donate items for auction via this website.

All proceeds benefit music, art, science and garden programs at Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, an independent K-8 school for families in Santa Barbara County.

— Dave Mason