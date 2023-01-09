Santa Ynez Tribal Clinic receives national accreditation renewal

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic has successfully renewed its national accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care for another three-year period, following stringent review of its care and services.

To earn AAAHC accreditation, an organization must participate in ongoing self-evaluation, peer review and education to continuously improve its care and services. An organization is also required to go through a thorough, on-site survey by AAAHC surveyors, who are also healthcare professionals, at least every three years.

SYTHC is the only primary care facility in Santa Barbara County to attain AAAHC accreditation.

“Achieving accreditation from AAAHC is an honor as well as a recognition of the commitment of the SYTHC team members, who dedicate themselves to providing the highest quality care to the more than 7,000 patients we serve,” said Richard Matens, chief health officer for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “This team truly embodies the clinic’s vision to be a center of optimal health for years to come.”

SYTHC accommodates more than 20,000 patient visits per year with an active patient population of more than 7,400 and employs 70 team members.

“This marks the fourth time we’ve received this national distinction,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “This renewed accreditation is a testament to the diligence of our clinic’s team members, who continue to be an example of excellence in health care in Santa Barbara County. We are proud that our clinic has again been recognized for being a high-quality resource for the entire community.”

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is located on the Santa Ynez Reservation at 90 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez. The staff specializes in the highest standards of quality health care through modern medicine and cultural traditions.

While the clinic’s comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health services are available to Chumash community members, the clinic also treats non-native patients of diverse ethnic backgrounds with unique needs. The facility accepts Medicare, Medi-Cal and most major insurance plans.

The clinic is a not-for-profit organization under the Federally Qualified Health Centers guidelines and receives funding through various grants, including grants from the Indian Health Services.

