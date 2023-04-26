Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series ends with recital of flute and piano

Demarre McGill and Rodolfo Leone will present a recital of flute and piano music for the final concert of the 42nd season of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

The recital is set for 7 p.m. May 13 at the church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

“We are so fortunate to be able to host DeMarre McGill and Rodolfo Leone for what promises to be a fascinating and electric performance of music for flute and piano!” said Robert Cassidy, artistic director.

The program, with Mr. McGill on flute and Mr. Leone on piano, will include Valerie Coleman’s “Fanmi Imen,” Carl Reinecke’s “Sonata,” Guillaume Connesson’s “La Rire de Sarai” and “Sonata” by Yuko Uebayashi.

Tickets are on sale at smitv.org/syv-concert-series. General admission tickets are $20; patron tickets are $35, and student tickets are free.

For more information on Mr. McGill and Mr. Leone, visit www.demarremcgill.com and mkiartists.com/artists/rodolfo-leone.

Meanwhile, the SYV Concert Series filmed four concerts from the 2021-2022 season to present brilliant artists and masterworks to its broad community of music fans, students and teachers at no cost. The programs include links to artists’ biographies and program notes.

The first filmed concert, “Love Songs and Dances — An Evening of Liebeslieder” with John Churchwell, piano; Esther Tonea, soprano; Victor Cardamone, tenor; and Robert Cassidy, piano, will premiere first.

For more information, go to smitv.org/syv-concert-series or contact Linda Burrows, SYV Concert Series coordinator, at 805-705-0938 or syvconcerts@smitv.org.

