Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital awards $15K in scholarships

The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary awarded five $3,000 scholarships to local students, totaling $15,000.

Scholarships are given annually to Santa Ynez Valley students who are entering or currently in health-related careers and have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college. The scholarships are made possible via three sources, the SYVCH Auxiliary fundraising efforts at the New To You Shop, and the Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund and the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund administered by the SYVCH Foundation, according to Maria Zate, spokeswoman for Cottage Health.

This year’s winners include: Olivia Baeke; Adrienne Urban; Maddie Alton; Marina Vengel; and Kiely West.

Ms. Baeke, a 2020 graduate of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, is pursuing a career as a trauma surgeon. Her plans are to attend Santa Barbara City College to major in psychology, and then transfer to Kansas University to study biology.

Ms. Urban is currently in the radiography program at SBCC with an anticipated graduation date of spring 2021. After graduation, she plans to start working at a hospital or clinic on the Central Coast as a radiologic technologist.

Both women were SYVCH Auxiliary scholarship recipients.

The Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund recipients were Ms. Alton and Ms. Vengel.

A sophomore at Smith College in Western Massachusetts, Ms. Alton is majoring in neuroscience and natural sciences to prepare for medical school requirements. She is planning to pursue a career in the field of obstetrics and gynecology.

Ms. Vengel, a 2020 SYVUHS graduate, is attending California Poly SLO, majoring in child development. Her goal is to become a child life specialist to support the youngest patients in hospitals.

The Jean Pack Scholarship Fund recipient was Ms. West, a 2020 graduate of SYVUHS, who is attending SBCC.

She will transfer to UC Davis or California Poly SLO to major in Kinesiology with the goal of becoming a Physician’s Assistant and returning to the Santa Ynez Valley to give back to the community that has given her so much.

Scholarship recipients were selected by the SYVCH Auxiliary Scholarship Committee, which is co-chaired by Martha Nedegaard and Jacky Green, along with members Barbara Breza, Brenda Loskamp, Susan Snekvik, Judine Victor and April Vossler.

The Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund was established in 2018 through the SYVCH Foundation by Mrs. Bertero’s daughter, Lisa Bertero Palmer, and son-in-law, Steve Palmer, with support from their family. Ann was a devoted Auxiliary volunteer for more than a decade, and a life-long hospital volunteer in every community she lived. She helped inaugurate and integrate Auxiliary volunteers into SYVCH’s emergency department in 2006 and also created a hospital youth volunteer program. Ann was the recipient of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Health & Human Services Volunteer of the Year award in 2012.

The Jean Pack Scholarship Fund was established in 2019 through the SYVCH Foundation. Bob Pack, husband of the late Jean Pack, created the fund to honor Jean’s tireless work as a volunteer at the hospital for more than two decades, including chairing the scholarship committee for six years and supporting fundraising activities.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of this hospital. They provide thousands of hours of invaluable volunteer service each year and operate the New to You shop to raise funds for two of these scholarships,” Wende Cappetta, Vice President of SYVCH, said in a statement. “The hospital and community are so much stronger because of our volunteers. We thank them for their dedication and generosity!”

For more information about volunteering, visit the hospital’s volunteer website at: www.cottagehealth.org/santa-ynez-valley-cottage-hospital/volunteer or contact Volunteer Services at 805-569-7357 or email: volunteering@sbch.org.

email: mwhite@newspress.com