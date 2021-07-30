Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation appoints new directors

COURTESY PHOTOS

J. Robert “Bob” Andrews

The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation is now led by four new board members.

The foundation also named new officers.

The foundation serves Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, which is in Solvang, and seeks financial support for it.

The Foundation, established in 1978, has fundraised $36 million in capital projects, programs and services.





At left, Richard Crutchfield. Center, Barbara Anderson. At right, Guy R. Walker

It is currently raising $600,000 for a state-of-the-art CT scanner.

The newly elected board members are J. Robert “Bob” Andrews, Richard Crutchfield, Barbara Anderson and Guy R. Walker.

The following members are continuing their service: Tresha Sell, secretary; Michael J. Sgobba, treasurer; Dr. Gustavo Dascanio; Sid Goldstien; Charles “C.J.” Jackson; Richard Nagler; and Ernest Zomalt.

The new officers are Judith Dale, who is serving as president, and Barbara Anderson, vice president. Allen Anderson served as vice president from January to May.

J. ROBERT “BOB” ANDREWS

Mr. Andrews is a managing partner at Mullen & Henzell LLP, where he handles business, corporate, real estate and estate-planning duties.

He has worked at the firm for more than 50 years and has been a partner for 16 years.

He is a UCSB alumnus and holds a juris doctorate from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Mr. Andrews is a member of the American Bar Association, State Bar of California and the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

He was on the board of directors of the Cottage Health System for 29 years, often serving as board chair.

He has also served on the board of trustees at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and other nonprofits.

RICHARD CRUTCHFIELD

Mr. Crutchfield is a mediator in the Santa Ynez Valley at his business Humanix, which he has led for 15 years.

He has experience in family law, landlord/tenant and employer/employee mediation. He has also been a consumer financial counselor.

He made the move to the valley after working in commercial aviation and financial management.

He was an officer in the U.S. Navy before joining Pan American World Airways. He was one of six advanced cargo loadmasters with Pan Am.

Quickly after moving to the Santa Ynez Valley, he became co-chair of the Valley Blueprint.

BARBARA ANDERSON

Ms. Anderson has lived in the Santa Ynez Valley for 31 years and has long been a volunteer at the hospital.

She served on the foundation’s board from 2009-2018 and is back for more leadership.

She held positions as the hospital’s auxiliary president and treasurer of the hospital’s New to You shop in Solvang, where she currently serves as the scheduler.

She is an alumna of the University of Arizona and worked as an elementary school teacher. She owns Old Danish Food Farm Inc.

She volunteers with St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church and the Solvang Theaterfest.

She was appointed the 2007 Santa Ynez Valley Woman of the Year.

GUY R. WALKER

Mr. Walker came to the valley from Compton when he enrolled in Dunn School, a boarding high school in Los Olivos.

Since then, he attended Vassar College and USC and graduated from UCSB.

He began his career as an accountant and now works in financial services. In 1994, he opened Wealth Management Strategies Insurance & Financial Solution, where he now serves as president.

He has served on the boards of the Allan Hancock College Foundation, CommUnify, Dunn School and Santa Ynez Valley Helping People.

For more information, go to cottagehealth.org/syvchfoundation.

