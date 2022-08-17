Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates joins Cottage Health

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Roger Lane

SOLVANG — Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates in Solvang, which has served the area since 1999, has joined Cottage Health.

Cottage welcomes Dr. Roger I. Lane and Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas, and the practice will be renamed Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley. The practice focuses on providing primary care to adults.

Board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Lane has been practicing in the Santa Ynez Valley since 1998. Prior to his move to the valley, he was a major in ihe Air Force at Vandenberg Air Force Base and served as the chief of Internal medicine from 1994-1998.

Dr. Lane received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University, Fresno and attended the University of Southern California School of Medicine through the USAF Health Professions Scholarship Program. He completed his internal medicine residency at the David Grant Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas earned a bachelor’s in science degree at Cal State Northridge and his master’s degree from A.T. Still University of Health Science at Arizona School of Health. Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley is located at 2030 Viborg Road in Solvang. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. Appointments with Dr. Lane and PA Rojas can be scheduled by calling 805-688-2600.

— Staff report